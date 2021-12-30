Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
30 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
East West Insurance Company Ltd 31-12-2021 15% Bonus Issue 29-12-2021
==============================================================================================
