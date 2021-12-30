Markets
Board meetings in progress
30 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Dewan Sugar 27-12-2021 03:30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Mills Limited P.M. for the period ended Progress
September 30, 2021
Faysal Bank Ltd 29-12-2021 11:00 To consider the Meeting in
A.M. Budget of the Bank Progress
for the year 2022 besides
other Agenda items
Al-Abbas Sugar 29-12-2021 12:00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Mills Limited P.M. for the period ended Progress
September 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
