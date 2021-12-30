KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Dewan Sugar 27-12-2021 03:30 Annual Accounts Meeting in Mills Limited P.M. for the period ended Progress September 30, 2021 Faysal Bank Ltd 29-12-2021 11:00 To consider the Meeting in A.M. Budget of the Bank Progress for the year 2022 besides other Agenda items Al-Abbas Sugar 29-12-2021 12:00 Annual Accounts Meeting in Mills Limited P.M. for the period ended Progress September 30, 2021 ==========================================================================================

