ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as metal stocks drag

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged lower in thin year-end trading on Wednesday as weaker metal stocks offset a rally in pharmaceutical firms ahead of the expiration of monthly derivatives.

Snapping two sessions of gains, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.1% at 17,213.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.16% to 57,806.49.

"We are nearing expiry (of derivatives) and it's December-end ... there is volatility and we are also coming close to some amount of stability in the markets," said Anita Gandhi, a whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Broader Asian shares also ticked lower, following a mixed Wall Street session, as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year.

Indian equities have retreated more than 7% from a record peak hit in October on worries over high valuations and the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the globe.

"Overall volumes have fallen and markets are consolidating in thin volumes. A mild rally over the year-end also cannot be ruled out because of net asset value-based buying," Gandhi said.

The Nifty pharma index was the top gainer, rising 1.7% a day after India approved Merck's COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use.

Earlier this year, several drugmakers including Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceuticals had signed deals with Merck to manufacture and supply its molnupiravir pill in India.

Eicher Motors and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 3.30% and 2.9%, respectively.

Metal stocks were the top drags, with the nifty metals index falling 1.1%.

India's market regulator on Tuesday strengthened rules for companies going public, potentially slowing some planned new issues, as it seeks to protect retail investors after a record year of initial public offerings.

Indian shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower as metal stocks drag

Supplementary finance bill: Cabinet pauses process over questions

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to record low

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Police raid SBCA office after FIR in Nasla Tower case

Turkey's lira dips 2%; central bank says it will monitor forex risks

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

Air Link joins hand with Digicom

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Read more stories