ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers of the team event said on Wednesday.

"Team Serbia will now be led by world number 33 Dusan Lajovic," they said in a statement.

There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation in the event and the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated against COVID-19.

Australian Open organisers have stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

