ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,533 Increased By 17 (0.38%)
BR30 19,137 Increased By 169.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 44,061 Increased By 17 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,287 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks rise post-Christmas break boosted by defensive, banking stocks

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

UK shares rose in thin holiday trading on Wednesday with defensive and financial stocks leading gains, against the backdrop of Britain reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases and slim prospects of pandemic-related lockdowns this year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.9% following a two-day Christmas break, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.1% at 0810 GMT.

Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Defensive sectors such as consumer staples that tend to be less sensitive to the economic climate boosted the FTSE 100 index.

Reckitt Benckiser, Diageo and Unilever gained between 0.8% and 1.3%.

Banks added 0.9%, eyeing gains for the fifth straight week, as shares of HSBC, Barclays, Standard Chartered and Lloyds Group rose after the Bank of England raised its interest rate to 0.25% from a record low of 0.1% for the first time since the pandemic.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 0.8% after closing an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialise a drug.

London stocks UK shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks rise post-Christmas break boosted by defensive, banking stocks

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Police raid SBCA office after FIR in Nasla Tower case

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Air Link joins hand with Digicom

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Turkey's lira dips 2%; central bank says it will monitor forex risks

Read more stories