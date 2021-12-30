ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
Finance Amendment Bill to be tabled in National Assembly today: Fawad Chaudhry

  • Information minister says special committee of the cabinet has approved the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 ahead of NA session
BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2021

A special committee of the cabinet approved on Thursday the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 (mini-budget) which will now be tabled in the National Assembly (NA).

This was announced by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry through a tweet. Earlier, he said that a parliamentary meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies would be held after which the bill will be tabled in the assembly.

The NA session has been scheduled to begin at 4pm today (Thursday). Minister for Finance and Revenue, to introduce a Bill to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties [The Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021], according to the agenda of the NA for Thursday.

Earlier, the cabinet postponed the approval of the highly inflationary Rs360-billion mini-budget amid strong criticism against the Ministry of Finance due to increasing inflation.

Fawad, in a post-cabinet meeting earlier, had said that the cabinet deferred approval of the supplementary finance bill as it wants a "threadbare discussion on it before presenting it to the parliament for passage” .

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

The government has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Pakistan will complete all ‘prior actions’ before the board of directors' meeting to approve the revival of $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The IMF board meeting is due to be held on January 12.

Under those prior actions, the government, through the supplementary finance bill, will cause a net fiscal adjustment of almost Rs550 billion during the remaining part of the current fiscal year through a 22 per cent cut in development funds, about Rs360 billion worth of withdrawal of tax exemptions with a revised tax target of Rs6.1 trillion and increase in petroleum levy on major petroleum products by Rs4 per litre per month.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

