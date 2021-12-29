ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 16.4 (0.36%)
BR30 19,131 Increased By 162.6 (0.86%)
KSE100 44,062 Increased By 18.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,290 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks close lower in cautious trading; liquor, banks slump

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Wednesday as consumer staples and bank shares slumped amid cautious trading in the last week of the year, while the lockdown in Xian city to curb the spread of COVID-19 continued for the seventh day, weighing on sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5%, to 4,883.48, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.9% to 3,597.00 points.

** Consumer staples slumped 3.4%, with liquor makers down 5%.

** Analysts expect liquor sales will enter peak season with the upcoming new year and spring festival holidays, benefiting related stocks.

** Banks declined 1.5%, while semiconductors and electronics lost 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

** A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian entered its seventh day on Wednesday as new COVID-19 infections persisted, hitting operations of some local manufacturers.

** Central China Securities analysts said market participants are holding money and waiting as the year comes to an end.

** Bucking the trend, tourism and transport stocks gained around 1% each with new year holidays approaching. Meanwhile, defence shares added 1.3%.

** China's central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emission cuts, central bank governor Yi Gang told state-owned Xinhua.

China stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks close lower in cautious trading; liquor, banks slump

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Police raid SBCA office after FIR in Nasla Tower case

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Air Link joins hand with Digicom

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Turkey's lira dips 2%; central bank says it will monitor forex risks

Read more stories