ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 16.4 (0.36%)
BR30 19,131 Increased By 162.6 (0.86%)
KSE100 44,062 Increased By 18.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,290 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
South Africa's rand inches down in thin holiday trading

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand inched down against a recovering dollar in early Wednesday trade, showing little real direction in holiday-thinned trading volumes in the last week of 2021.

At 0657 GMT, the rand traded at 15.7800 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its overnight close of 15.7650.

"The local currency touched an intraday worst level of R15.83 (yesterday) as it underperformed versus its emerging market peers," said Andre Cilliers, a currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

"This morning finds the rand trading a touch softer. A break above the R15.85 level could open the way for a move back to the R15.95/R16.00 area."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, rose as high as 96.240 versus Monday's close of 96.068, moving up against most other majors after the euro lost 0.14% on Tuesday.

Trading in the rand was thin as most traders took time off for either Christmas or end of the year.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 7.5 basis points to 9.325%.

rand

