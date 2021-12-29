ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,531 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 143.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 44,092 Increased By 48 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,306 Increased By 16.8 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares close at 3-1/2 month high in post-Christmas trade

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

Australian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as investors kept aside Omicron worries amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country's most populous state.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 1.2% at 7,420.3 points, to close at its highest level since Sept. 8 following a two-day Christmas break.

The benchmark gained 0.4% on Friday in a shortened trading session.

Market participants seemed to shrug off that daily cases in New South Wales, the worst-hit state from the Omicron variant, nearly doubled to 11,201 as they banked on the country's high vaccination rate to keep economic recovery on track.

"Investors seem to be returning to risk assets like dollar-denominated crude as the worst fears of the impact of Omicron variant have already subsided," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

The energy sector rose 1.2% to be among the top gainers, with Beach Energy Ltd and Viva Energy Group Ltd, firming 4.1% and 2.2?%, respectively.

The heavyweight financial sector added 1.3%, as the country's top four banks gained between 1.3% and 1.5%.

Miners closed the session nearly 1% higher after copper prices hit a one-month peak even as blue-chip stocks Rio Tinto and BHP Group underperformed.

Gold stocks added 1.2% as the bullion inched higher with US Treasury yields slipping.

Chalice Mining Ltd, up 7.8%, was the top percentage gainer on the benchmark after the platinum explorer said it was closer to begin drilling at its Julimar project in Western Australia.

The main index was set to reverse losses from pandemic-battered 2020, having added nearly 13% so far this year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.4% higher to 12,940.4 points. Financial services provider Heartland Group Holdings Ltd and pharmaceutical company EBOS Group Ltd were the top gainers, up 4.7% and 3.5%, respectively.

Australian shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares close at 3-1/2 month high in post-Christmas trade

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Read more stories