ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 14.1 (0.31%)
BR30 19,102 Increased By 133.7 (0.71%)
KSE100 44,075 Increased By 31.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,297 Increased By 8.3 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Banks, miners drive Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

Australian shares jumped on Wednesday to their highest in more than three and a half months as market participants grew less concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant on returning from an extended holiday weekend.

By 0012 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index had risen 1% to 7,496, their highest since Sept. 9, driven by gains in banks and miners. Financial markets in Australia and New Zealand were closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which had risen nearly 13% this year by last close, was set for a fifth straight session of gains, even as Australia recorded another record surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

Heavyweight financials rose as much as 1.6% to their highest since Nov. 17, with the so-called "Big Four" banks up between 1% and 1.7%.

Commonwealth bank of Australia advanced as much as 1.6% to its highest since Nov. 17, while Westpac Banking Corp jumped 1.7% to its highest in more than a month.

Miners rose as much as 1% to their highest in nearly four months, with Pilbara Minerals and Perenti Global jumping 5.1% and 6.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks rose 1.1% after crude oil prices settled higher overnight, supported by supply outages and expectations that US inventories fell last week.

Major oil and gas explorer Santos added 1.5%, while Woodside Petroleum rose as much as 2.2% to its highest in nearly two weeks.

Healthcare stocks jumped as much as 1.2% and were set for their sixth straight session of gains.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed slightly lower after hitting a record intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally lost steam and investors weighed Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to a six-week high of 12,995.63.

