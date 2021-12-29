ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 19,110 Increased By 141.4 (0.75%)
KSE100 44,079 Increased By 35.6 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,301 Increased By 12.1 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei retreats from 1-month high as chip stocks track US peers lower

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's one-month high, as chip-related stocks followed their US peers lower.

The Nikkei declined 0.89% to 28,809.86, after touching an intraday high of 29,121.01 on Tuesday, a level not seen since Nov. 26.

The broader Topix slipped 0.51%, with the growth-stock index sliding 0.92%, compared to just a 0.07% decline for the value-share index.

Chipmakers were the Nikkei's biggest decliners, with Trend Micro's 3.89% slide the largest percentage decline, while Tokyo Electron's 1.68% retreat was the biggest drag by index points. Advantest dropped 2.53%.

Overnight, the tech-focused Nasdaq lost 0.48% as US stocks snapped a four-day rally.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index sank 1.17%. Uniqlo store-operator Fast Retailing was another notable loser, dropping 1.24%.

At the other end, J.Front Retailing was by far the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei with an 8.22% jump as the department store operator reported a big increase in customer traffic after a state of emergency was lifted at the end of September.

That lifted peers including Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, which rose 2.23%.

NASDAQ Japan's Nikkei share

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei retreats from 1-month high as chip stocks track US peers lower

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Read more stories