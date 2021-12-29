ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
Mbappe downplays transfer talk, targets trophies with PSG instead

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

Kylian Mbappe said he does not plan to leave Paris St Germain in January despite mounting speculation about his future and that he hoped to add to his trophy haul at the end of the season.

Earlier this year, PSG turned down multiple bids from Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, who can leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Mbappe is free to negotiate with Real and other clubs next month but said he was focused on beating the Spanish side when they face off in the Champions League last 16 in February.

"I'll give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it," Mbappe told CNN, adding he did not regret telling PSG in July that he wanted to leave.

"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart," he said, adding, "I'm happy to stay."

Mbappe said he enjoyed working with Argentina striker Lionel Messi, who joined from Barcelona in August.

"It's a big pleasure for me to say to my kids, my friends, I play with him," he said. "We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris... It's an amazing moment in the history of the game."

