ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 19,110 Increased By 141.4 (0.75%)
KSE100 44,079 Increased By 35.6 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,301 Increased By 12.1 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vietnam's 2021 GDP growth slows, exports offer support

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

HANOI: Vietnam's gross domestic product growth slowed further this year, government data showed on Wednesday, even as the fourth quarter improved and robust exports helped partially offset some of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southeast Asian country's GDP grew 2.58% this year, slipping from a 2.91% expansion in 2020, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has left a serious impact on all aspects of the economy," the GSO said in a statement.

On a quarterly basis, Vietnam's economy recovered strongly in the fourth quarter, after authorities started lifting most coronavirus mobility restrictions in October.

GDP grew 5.22% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, rebounding from a contraction of 6.02% in the third quarter.

The GSO traditionally releases data before the end of the reporting period and its data is often subject to revision.

Vietnam's exports are estimated to have risen 19% this year to $336.25 billion, while its industrial output increased 4.8%, according to the GSO.

Vietnam is officially targetting GDP growth of 6.0%-6.5% next year. Fitch Solutions has forecast growth at 8% in 2022 as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus lockdowns of this year.

The health ministry reported Vietnam's first case of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on Tuesday, in a person who was in quarantine after flying from the United Kingdom. Vietnam has so far recorded 1.68 million coronavirus infections, with 31,600 deaths.

Around 70% of the country's population of 98 million have received at least two vaccine shots and authorities intend to administer a booster shot to the adult population by the end of the first quarter.

gdp Vietnam's General Statistics Office

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam's 2021 GDP growth slows, exports offer support

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Read more stories