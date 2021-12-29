Sri Lanka forex reserves rise to $3.1bn

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's official foreign exchange reserves have risen to around $3.1 billion and would remain at that level until year-end, central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The country's reserves were at $1.6 billion at the end of November but have now been topped up after a $1.5 billion swap with the People's Bank of China was finalised on Wednesday, two central bank sources told Reuters.

The central bank also put out a statement confirming the increase in reserves and said the reserve position is likely to be comfortable throughout 2022.