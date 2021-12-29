ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 15.7 (0.35%)
BR30 19,126 Increased By 157.9 (0.83%)
KSE100 44,064 Increased By 20 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,292 Increased By 3 (0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Gold slips as dollar firms, US Treasury yields steady

Reuters Updated 29 Dec 2021

Gold edged lower on Wednesday in slim trading as dollar strengthened and US Treasury yields steadied after falling earlier in the session, though prices remained above the key level of $1,800 per ounce.

Spot gold was last down 0.2% at $1,802.67 per ounce by 0821 GMT, hovering near the intraday low of the previous session when bullion scaled a one-month high on signs of rising inflation before reversing course due to a firmer dollar.

US gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,803.00.

"Gold's attempts to stage a meaningful recovery remain unconvincing, with traders cutting long positions at the very first sign of trouble intraday," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Dollar-priced bullion tends to be sensitive to moves in the safe-haven currency, with a higher dollar making gold more expensive to overseas buyers and vice versa.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields steadied after spending much of the session so far slightly lower. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Asian stocks slipped, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases.

Gold could strengthen as "a lot of economists are downgrading growth expectations in the US, and arguably we could have a softer end to the year than a lot of people had expected," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thin and range-bound this week.

Spot silver was up 0.5% at $23.11 an ounce, platinum was 0.8% lower at $968.50, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $1,983.68.

