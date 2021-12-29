ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
KAPCO 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NETSOL 93.49 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.43%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
TELE 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 119.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.14%)
UNITY 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,523 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 19,034 Increased By 65.6 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,035 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 0.6 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Intense schedule makes Premier League glory sweeter: Guardiola

AFP 29 Dec 2021

LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says winning the Premier League would be sweeter than ever given the intense schedule faced by top-flight teams this season.

Guardiola is one of many Premier League managers who believe the fixture list needs to be reduced during the Christmas period.

The festive programme and its implications for player welfare has been the subject of considerable debate.

Those issues have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with 16 Premier League games called off in December, leaving clubs facing a further fixture backlog later in the campaign.

Yet Guardiola has proved he can successfully negotiate the pitfalls of the packed English schedule, having won eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles, at the Etihad Stadium.

Reigning champions City are guaranteed to be top of the table heading into 2022.

Guardiola's men can move nine points clear of second placed Liverpool -- beaten 1-0 by Leicester on Tuesday -- if they win at Brentford on Wednesday.

"Right now we have games on the 29th and the first, two away fixtures against absolutely difficult, tough opponents. The Premier League is like this," Guardiola said as he looked ahead to the Brentford game and Saturday's trip to in-form Arsenal.

"That is why it is the most satisfying competition if you are able to win it. You play against all the big teams in different circumstances and you have to solve it. It will be no exception in the next two games."

Significantly, Guardiola believes City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is getting back to his best after being hampered by injury and Covid issues in the opening months of the season.

De Bruyne struggled in the opening months of the season, but the Belgian scored twice in the 7-0 rout of Leeds recently and also netted in Sunday's 6-3 thrashing of Leicester.

"Kevin, when he is fit, has something unique in the world. He is an exceptional player," he said.

"He struggled at the beginning of the season and is now much, much better. The Leeds game was really good and Leicester he was really good all game.

"He is a fighter and a guy who creates goals and assists but he has been injured some seasons for a long time and we survived. Everybody was involved and a part of it. That is a nice thing."

Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Intense schedule makes Premier League glory sweeter: Guardiola

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories