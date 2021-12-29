Shehbaz resents ‘mini-budget’

LAHORE: While the PTI government is planning to present the mini-budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif said that New Year will be a worst year for public in terms of inflation, if mini-budget approved.

Slamming the government, Shehbaz said the government wanted to use parliament as rubber stamp in order to meet conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF). He added that vast majority of public has lost hope in incumbent government.

The government has increased price of petrol by Rs 39 in a year while prices of medicines have seen a continuous increase in last three years, he said, adding: “This has rendered lives of the people miserable.” On the other hand, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has criticised PTI government over shortage of fertilizer in the country.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Imran Khan’s ineffective policies have badly affected the farmers. After gas shortage, now the government is preparing for food crisis in the country, he added.

