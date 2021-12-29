PCB gives advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given advertisement for the five player support personnel roles, who will help the national men’s side in what will be a compact and challenging 2022 calendar year.

The positions relate to high performance, batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches. The high performance coach should have a minimum of five years’ working experience over the past 10 years, including as a life coach for elite sportspersons and/or national or international teams.

The eligibility for the other four coaches is a minimum of five years’ working experience over the past 10 years as well as a level three cricket coaching accreditation, a PCB spokesman, said.

