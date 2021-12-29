Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: A very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Tuesday. Frost is likely at few places in Potohar region during morning hours. Dense fog may grip Punjab, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the morning and night times.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in southern parts of the country during evening and night time on Wednesday.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: A cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Murree received 4 inches of snow and Kalam 1 inch. The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -14 degrees Celsius, Kalam -13, Gupis -8, Skardu, Quetta and Kalat -6, each, Astore, Malam Jabba and Rawalakot -5, each, Gilgit, Parachinar and Shopian -4, each, Hunza, Dir, Bagrote, Pulwama and Baramulla -3, each, Drosh, Kakul and Murree -2, each, Garhi Dupatta, Chitral and Mirkhani -1, each.

Rain and snowfall was reported over hills in lower Sindh, Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Murree.

Karachi’s different areas witnessed a varying amount of rainfall as followed: Masroor Base 27 mm, Faisal Base 26 mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 22 mm, North Nazimabad 18 mm, University Road 17 mm, MOS, North Karachi 14 mm, Jinnah Terminal, Orangi Town, Surjani, Keamari and DHA 13 mm each, Saadi Town 12 mm and Jamiatur Rasheed 11 mm. Sibbi received 14 mm, Lasbella 13 mm, and Murree 7 mm.

