ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: New Delhi-sponsored real estate summit termed attempt to grab lands

APP 29 Dec 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi Tuesday said that the real estate summit managed jointly by the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) puppet administration and the occupational Indian government was an attempt to grab the lands of the local population of IIOJK.

In a statement issued here, the AJK prime minister said “India is involved in serious human rights violations and Kashmiri youth are being killed daily by the brutal occupational Indian forces”.

Qayyum Niazi invited the attention of the UN Secretary General towards gruesome human rights violations and called for preventing India from committing human rights abuses and killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces.

The AJK PM said that India has also shown its nefarious intention to follow the Israeli model in IIOJK by arbitrarily amending the laws to use the agricultural land of occupied Kashmir for commercial purposes. The aim was to displace Kashmiri like the Palestinians in their own homeland and force them to relocate and to turn the majority of Kashmiri into a minority.

He said that last week five innocent Kashmiri youths were martyred by the occupying Indian forces. The AJK prime minister urged upon the United Nations and international organizations to take notice of the genocide of Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in IIOJ&K.

AJK IIOJK New Delhi UN Secretary General Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi

