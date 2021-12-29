Formlabs says it has further expanded distribution network

KARACHI: Formlabs, the leading 3D printing company, announced it has further expanded its APAC distribution network by signing ‘Generation Next’ as its authorized distribution partner for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Formlabs is on a mission to expand access to digital fabrication, so anyone can make anything. With its line of stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers, Formlabs has set, and repeatedly improved the standard for affordable, professional-grade 3D printing and is the number one seller of professional-grade 3D printers worldwide.

“Formlabs is delighted to be partnering with GNEXT on a joint mission to increase the adoption of 3D printing across Pakistan,” said Monty Wong, Senior Channel Sales Manager Formlabs. “Formlabs has set the industry benchmark for professional 3D printing for businesses around the globe with accessible, reliable 3D printers for the desktop and the benchtop. We are excited to now be able to extend this offering in Pakistan and Afghanistan with a trusted partner like GNext.”

