NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
29 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 28, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
215,491,645 127,194,124 6,795,553,547 4,088,182,979
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 794,945,117 (552,293,148) 242,651,969
Local Individuals 7,094,884,920 (7,670,217,139) (575,332,219)
Local Corporates 5,854,348,174 (5,521,667,924) 332,680,250
===============================================================================
