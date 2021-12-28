ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Wall Street rally continues as US eases Covid rules

AFP 28 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, riding a holiday week wave boosted by less onerous rules on coronavirus infections that should offer help for staff-challenged businesses.

The travel sector was the big winner, with airlines regaining ground lost in the prior session after thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday weekend, largely due to worker shortages caused by the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in half to five days "followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others."

Investors and economists already were feeling confident the newest strain of the virus would have limited impact on the economy, and the CDC guidelines added to the upbeat feeling and the "Santa Claus rally" during the holiday week.

"That recommendation will reduce some of the pressure of staffing shortages, which in turn is feeding into the market's belief that the economic impact of the Omicron variant is going to be short-lived," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick J O'Hare.

US stocks mostly higher but travel stocks tumble

"In all likelihood, though, the true catalyst for the positive disposition in the futures market is pure momentum."

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 percent to 36,501.88.

The S&P 500 which scored two straight record closes was on its way to a third, gaining 0.3 percent to 4,805.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added a little over 0.1 percent to 15,893.71.

Leading airlines like United and Delta jumped two percent or more amid relief their staffing issues would become more manageable.

