ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.48%)
NETSOL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
TELE 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.44%)
TRG 116.40 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.28%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 10.1 (0.22%)
BR30 18,913 Increased By 177.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 43,940 Increased By 27 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By 22.7 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Russian rouble stable while equities firm

  • At 0720 GMT the rouble was little changed at 73.38 and flat at 83.12 versus the euro
Reuters 28 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was flat in light trade on Tuesday, under pressure from lingering geopolitical noise, while the benchmark MOEX stock index climbed to its highest in nearly two weeks, helped by a recovery in oil prices.

At 0720 GMT the rouble was little changed at 73.38 and flat at 83.12 versus the euro.

The rouble is expected to trade within a range of 73.0-74.5 versus the dollar and 83.0-84.0 against the euro in the near term, Sberbank Asset Management said in a note.

Trading activity has faded and is expected to stay below average until Jan. 10, the end of Russia's New Year holidays. The Moscow Exchange will be closed on Dec. 31, resuming trading on the forex market on Jan. 3.

The rouble has been under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow said it can move its army within its territory as it deems necessary.

The US administration, which thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering invading Ukraine, has promised swift and brutal sanctions in the event of such an incursion.

Russia denies such intentions.

Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday confirmed that Moscow plans talks with Washington on Jan. 10.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $78.67 a barrel, compared with levels below $70 last week. Prices are trading near a one-month high on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have a limited impact on fuel demand.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index gained 0.5% to 1,610.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 0.4% at 3,754.3 points after touching 3,768.4, its highest since Dec. 13.

Russian rouble

