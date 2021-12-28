ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.07%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
TRG 116.60 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.46%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
WTL 2.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,510 Increased By 9.2 (0.2%)
BR30 18,910 Increased By 173.9 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,958 Increased By 44.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,257 Increased By 24 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

Shares in China Evergrande Group jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

Evergrande, grappling with over $300 billion in liabilities and at risk of becoming China's biggest ever default, has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares.

The firm missed a deadline to pay offshore coupons worth $82.5 million earlier this month, threatening to trigger cross-default on its roughly $19 billion of international bonds.

Fitch and S&P downgraded Evergrande to "restricted default" and "selective default" respectively following the missed payment.

Evergrande has new coupon payments worth $255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.

As of 0200 GMT, Evergrande shares were trading up 7.4% at HK$1.59, a one-week high, while the Hang Seng Index eased 0.4%.

