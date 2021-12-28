ANL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.18%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 18,925 Increased By 188.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,961 Increased By 47.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,256 Increased By 23.3 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam central bank says 2022 monetary policy to support recovery, eyes bad debt

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

HANOI: Vietnam's monetary policies in 2022 will aim to keep inflation under control, while supporting the country's economic recovery, the central bank said on Tuesday, as a deputy governor warned of the risk of a further rise in non-performing loans.

The Southeast Asian country's economic growth has traditionally relied heavily on increased credit, though authorities have been trying to reduce this dependence.

Total bank lending in Vietnam as of Dec 22 rose 12.68% from the end of 2020, according to a statement from the State Bank of Vietnam.

Vietnam's credit growth next year is expected to rise to around 14%, deputy central bank governor Dao Minh Tu told a news conference.

Tu said inflation this year would be well below the targeted 4%, adding the country's foreign exchange reserves were now above $100 billion.

Tu said the ratio of non-performing loans in the banking system is on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic and could rise further.

"The ratio of loans potentially classified as bad debts is around 8.2%, and this could even increase further if the pandemic lasts for a longer time," Tu said.

The government has official economic growth targets of 6.5% for both this year and in 2022, but some analysts have warned that due to the pandemic growth this year could be 3% or lower.

Vietnam central bank Vietnam's monetary policies

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam central bank says 2022 monetary policy to support recovery, eyes bad debt

Inflation won’t subside anytime soon

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Telecom services: Proposed taxation to hinder IT sector’s growth

UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine

Pakistan Refinery Limited announces to undertake $1.2bn expansion project

Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

Read more stories