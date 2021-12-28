ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

MANILA: Remittances to the Asia Pacific region from citizens working abroad could grow 6.7% this year and 5.9% next year, after a 2% slump in 2020, underpinned by further easing of COVID-19 curbs in advanced economies, the Asian Development Bank said.

In absolute terms, remittances to the region were expected to rise by $21.2 billion this year and $19.8 billion next year, the Manila-based lender said in a report published on Tuesday.

Inflows to the region last year reached $314 billion, the ADB said. On average, the Asia Pacific region was estimated to account for about 63.4% of the total increase in global remittances in 2021 and 2022, the ADB said.

It said worldwide remittance receipts could increase by 4.8%, or $34 billion, in 2021 and by 4.2%, or $30.7 billion, in 2022.

About 60% of the remittance inflows to the Asia-Pacific region would likely come from the United Kingdom, United States and the European Union, while nearly 30% would be from the Middle East, it said.

The ADB has trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia - a group of 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region - for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

