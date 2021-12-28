ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
TRG 118.75 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.37%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 19,039 Increased By 303.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 154.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 79 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

AFP 28 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher as investors' risk-on sentiment was buoyed after gains on Wall Street during a period known as the Santa Claus rally.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.92 percent, or 264.37 points, to 28,940.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.85 percent, or 16.85 points, to 1,994.75.

"Today's shares are expected to stay strong after a rebound. US stocks are trading higher in the midst of a Santa Claus rally, and risk-on trends are likely to spread to Japanese stocks," Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares open slightly lower

US stocks usually drift higher towards the year-end, a period of low trading volumes and light news.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended at a second consecutive record on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.0 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 percent.

The dollar fetched 114.77 yen, down from 114.88 yen in New York Monday.

Before the opening bell, the Japanese government said factory output in November rose 7.2 percent from the previous month and the jobless rate was 2.8 percent, inching up 0.1 percent from the previous month.

SoftBank Group climbed 0.95 percent to 5,270 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.21 percent to 66,500 yen.

Sony jumped 1.98 percent to 14,650 yen while Tokyo Electron gained 1.49 percent to 66,580 yen.

Automakers were higher with Toyota growing 0.83 percent to 2,125.5 yen, Honda up 1.00 percent at 3,223 yen and Nissan rising 0.47 percent to 555.3 yen.

Tokyo shares

