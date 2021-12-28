NA sitting marred by lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: It was another unproductive day in the National Assembly on Monday as Speaker Asad Qaiser had to once again adjourn the sitting just before the question hour without taking up the agenda items due to lack of quorum.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is facing “embarrassment” continuously from three days due to lack of quorum in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The House could not take up business in three days of the sitting of the session as the government failed to complete the quorum.

The opposition member, Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-Din belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Monday, invited attention of the chair towards lack of quorum on the eve of question hour session of the National Assembly.

Speaker Qaiser has to suspend the session due to lack of quorum after counting.

The speaker adjourned the house till Wednesday at 3pm after the suspension of twenty minutes as the quorum was not completed.

