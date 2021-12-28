Punjab LG Ordinance: Opposition, treasury agree to sit together

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough on Monday in Punjab Assembly both opposition and treasury benches had decided to sit together for evolving a consensus on Punjab Local Government Ordinance.

Speaker Punjab Assembly gave approval of the expansion of the Standing Committee on local government.

The session started 2 hours 26 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi.

The Punjab Assembly passed The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Work Place (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Punjab Panah Gah Authority Bill 2021 with the majority.

While speaking on the point of order on local government ordinance PML-N MPA Sami Ullah Khan said that it is the desire of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz that government should consult all political parties and stakeholders on Local Government Ordinance.

While responding to the proposal of the opposition minister local government Mian Mahmood ur Rashid said that the present government is bringing a local government system that will be much better than the previous local government systems. He said that for the first time mayor of Lahore will be directly elected. He also said that the government had no objection to the opposition’s proposal adding that if the speaker wants to expand the cabinet committee government had no objection to it.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi said that in the past we bring legislation with the consultation of the opposition. We welcome the positive suggestions of the leader of the opposition regarding Local Government.

Earlier, the House gave the approval of The Punjab Medical and Health Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, The Punjab Commission on Irregular Housing Schemes (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021, and The Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 for ninety days.

