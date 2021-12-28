ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab LG Ordinance: Opposition, treasury agree to sit together

Hassan Abbas 28 Dec 2021

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough on Monday in Punjab Assembly both opposition and treasury benches had decided to sit together for evolving a consensus on Punjab Local Government Ordinance.

Speaker Punjab Assembly gave approval of the expansion of the Standing Committee on local government.

The session started 2 hours 26 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi.

The Punjab Assembly passed The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Work Place (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Punjab Panah Gah Authority Bill 2021 with the majority.

While speaking on the point of order on local government ordinance PML-N MPA Sami Ullah Khan said that it is the desire of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz that government should consult all political parties and stakeholders on Local Government Ordinance.

While responding to the proposal of the opposition minister local government Mian Mahmood ur Rashid said that the present government is bringing a local government system that will be much better than the previous local government systems. He said that for the first time mayor of Lahore will be directly elected. He also said that the government had no objection to the opposition’s proposal adding that if the speaker wants to expand the cabinet committee government had no objection to it.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi said that in the past we bring legislation with the consultation of the opposition. We welcome the positive suggestions of the leader of the opposition regarding Local Government.

Earlier, the House gave the approval of The Punjab Medical and Health Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, The Punjab Commission on Irregular Housing Schemes (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021, and The Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 for ninety days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab assembly Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz Pervez Elahi Mahmood ur Rashid

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab LG Ordinance: Opposition, treasury agree to sit together

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Read more stories