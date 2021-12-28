ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
Three killed, 2 injured in Banaras encounter, says police

INP 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Three people were shot dead and two others injured during an alleged police raid in Karachi’s Banaras, police said on Monday.

As per details, the Joharabad police team reportedly raided a house located in Banaras and met in exchange of fire.

The Pirabad Police Station officials said that the incident occurred due to an old dispute on the ownership of the house.

The deceased were identified as Shabbir, Yar Gul, and Abdullah. The Pirabad Police Station officials said they are investigating the matter that why Joharbaad police raided the area.

On the other hand, Salman Shah, brother of injured Iftikhar Shah while talking to journalists alleged that more than 12 armed men tried to enter their house to force them to vacate the premises.

Two policemen were also with the armed men. Police have been in the news due to recent killings in the metropolitan city including the killings of a youth Arslan Mehsud and a factory worker in Korangi.

Thirty-three-year-old Wasif Riaz, a father of two, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station, earlier this month. His family claimed that he was killed near his residence.

crime Pirabad Police Station Korangi Industrial Area police station Banaras encounter

