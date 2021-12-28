Appointment of DG NAB Lahore challenged

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of Jamil Ahmed as director general (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, saying it was done in violation of rules set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A citizen named Muhammad Iqbal approached the IHC and prayed before the court to declare the appointment notification of the NAB DG “null and void” besides barring him to start working unless the case is decided.

The petitioner made PM Principal Secretary and NAB Lahore DG as parties in the case.

Earlier, a top-level reshuffle was carried out in the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday, including replacing the NAB director general in Lahore office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021