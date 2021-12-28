ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
Providing ease in lives of people is govt’s top priority: Punjab Governor

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Inaugurating two more filtration plants and free medical camps in collaboration with Pak Aid, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that top priority of the government is to provide ease in the lives of the people and initiatives like ‘Sehat Insaf Card’, ‘Kamyab Jawan,’ ‘Ehsas Programme,’ and ‘Kisan Card’ are also aimed at providing maximum facilities and relief to the people.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are pursuing a policy of making the country and the nation strong and prosperous, he said while addressing a ceremony and later talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of filtration plants and free medical camp in collaboration with Pak Aid and Sarwar Foundation on Monday. Imam Qasim, Chairman Al-Khair Foundation, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and members of Tehrik-e-Insaf were also present on this occasion.

