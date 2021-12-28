Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
28 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 27, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
142,431,454 93,963,537 5,336,987,639 3,562,786,637
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 981,936,655 (660,598,221) 321,338,433
Local Individuals 5,443,853,645 (5,526,031,141) (82,177,495)
Local Corporates 3,968,153,597 (4,207,314,534) (239,160,938)
===============================================================================
