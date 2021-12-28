KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 27, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,913.44 High: 44,171.96 Low: 43,846.01 Net Change: 204.95 Volume (000): 53,456 Value (000): 3,487,457 Makt Cap (000) 1,814,177,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,498.68 NET CH. (+) 6.87 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,687.06 NET CH. (+) 13.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,661.52 NET CH. (+) 35.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,544.79 NET CH. (-) 61.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,718.73 NET CH. (-) 34.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,073.61 NET CH. (-) 70.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-December-2021 ====================================

