Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
28 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 27, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,913.44
High: 44,171.96
Low: 43,846.01
Net Change: 204.95
Volume (000): 53,456
Value (000): 3,487,457
Makt Cap (000) 1,814,177,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,498.68
NET CH. (+) 6.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,687.06
NET CH. (+) 13.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,661.52
NET CH. (+) 35.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,544.79
NET CH. (-) 61.30
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,718.73
NET CH. (-) 34.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,073.61
NET CH. (-) 70.18
------------------------------------
As on: 27-December-2021
====================================
