Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (December 27, 2021)....
28 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (December 27, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06975 0.07425 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07325 0.07638 0.10288 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10125 0.10250 0.14675 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.14938 0.14838 0.19038 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.21788 0.21263 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.34325 0.31275 0.34325 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.56713 0.52963 0.56713 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.