ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suspension of local bodies in Punjab illegal: Ahsan Iqbal

  • Says Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar should be punished for violating Article 6 of the Constitution
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Dec 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has termed the suspension of local bodies in Punjab illegal.

In a press conference on Monday, the PML-N leader said the Supreme Court had ordered to restore the local bodies, but the government put the decision in cold storage. He further said that the government has made the local government system a toy, adding that the rights of the people of Punjab were being violated but the state was silent.

Iqbal further said that local bodies system was not made operational despite orders, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar should be punished for violating Article 6 of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Punjab government decided to dissolve all local bodies across Punjab including in Rawalpindi. All local bodies will dissolve on the night of December 31. On December 13, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar signed the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 into law.

SC restores local govt system in Punjab

Under the new system, the heads of the local bodies mayors and chairmen will be replaced by administrators, while deputy commissioners will be appointed as administrators of all municipal corporations across the province.

Similarly, the deputy commissioners will be appointed as administrators of the Metropolitan Municipal Corporations. Moreover, assistant commissioners or senior officers of the ministry of the local government will be posted as administrators of all tehsils of the province.

Meanwhile, the secretary union councils will assume immediate charge of all the union councils across Punjab.

Punjab Ahsan iqbal local bodies

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Suspension of local bodies in Punjab illegal: Ahsan Iqbal

PM Imran expects record agriculture yield this year

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls marginally, ends at fresh historic low

Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

KSE-100 ends 0.46% lower amid subdued volume

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

Read more stories