Rain wipes out first session of second day of South Africa v India Test

CENTURION: Rain prevented any play before lunch on the second day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The umpires decided to call an early lunch half an hour earlier than scheduled.

They will inspect the ground at that time in the hope of play resuming in the early afternoon.

Brief scores:

India 272-3 in 90 overs (K. Rahul 122 not out, M. Agarwal 60; L Ngidi 3-45)

Toss: India