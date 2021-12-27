ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.53%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
GGL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
KAPCO 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
NETSOL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.85%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.55%)
PAEL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.44%)
TRG 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-4.79%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.15%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 18,757 Decreased By -296.4 (-1.56%)
KSE100 43,918 Decreased By -200.6 (-0.45%)
KSE30 17,265 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares drop in thin trade as pandemic uncertainties rise

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

European shares fell in holiday-thinned trading on Monday as risk sentiment took a blow from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 driving up infections around the world.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% as of 1346 GMT, following a mixed session for Asian shares.

Banks and tech firms were among the biggest decliners in the benchmark, while oil stocks tracked lower crude prices.

Defensive sectors including healthcare and real estate led gains.

Britain, Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for holidays, while Wall Street will resume trading later in the session following a holiday on Friday.

Airlines around the world cancelled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend due to uncertainty around the Omicron variant, while China reported its highest daily rise in local infections in 21 months over the weekend.

Meanwhile, France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, prompting the government to convene a special meeting on Monday that could trigger new restrictions. The nation's blue-chip CAC 40 was flat in early trading.

Among individual stocks, high-tech industrial group Groupe Gorgé rose 1% after confirming an indicative offer for its acquisition of iXblue.

Roche gained 1% after saying on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.

European shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

European shares drop in thin trade as pandemic uncertainties rise

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Read more stories