China stocks close flat

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks were flat Monday as fears lingered over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated by just 0.06 percent, or 2.08 points, to 3,615.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.09 percent, or 2.24 points, to 2,494.20.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.