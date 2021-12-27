Tokyo stocks close down in thin holiday trade

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower in thin holiday trade on Monday as fears lingered over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.37 percent, or 106.13 points, to 28,676.46, while the broader Topix index was down 0.45 percent, or 8.88 points, to 1,977.90.

"Concerns about Omicron weighed on the market," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities also warned in a note that "the sense of caution over the spread of infections (due to Omicron) remains strong".

Japan is on alert after cases of the new variant were reported in major cities including Tokyo, following a long period of declining daily Covid-19 infections nationwide.

"The market also lacked strength, with the number of investors limited due to the year-end holiday," Horiuchi told AFP.

The dollar fetched 114.43 yen in Asian afternoon trade, up from 114.38 yen in New York on Friday.

SoftBank Group dropped 2.95 percent to 5,220 yen following reports that Credit Suisse has launched legal action to recover funds the bank says the Japanese conglomerate owes.

Airlines were lower with Japan Airlines falling 0.32 percent to 2,170 yen and ANA Holdings losing 0.29 percent to 2,376 yen.

But chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 2.08 percent to 65,600 yen thanks to strong demand for semiconductors.