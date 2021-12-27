ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NETSOL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.36%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.02%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,532 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 19,001 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.27%)
KSE100 44,061 Decreased By -56.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,338 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021
Markets

Spot gold remains neutral in $1,801-$1,815 range

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,801-$1,815 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The rise from the Dec. 21 low of $1,783.90 looks confusing, which could be an extension of the uptrend from $1,753.30 or a part of the consolidation from the Dec. 17 high of $1,814.50.

A break above $1,815 will confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $1,830-$1,848 range while a break below $1,801 could signal the resumption of the downtrend from $1,876.90.

Readings on the daily chart suggest an upside bias, as gold has broken a resistance at $1,803.

Gold firms near 3-week high as Omicron uncertainties lift appeal

The break may have opened the way towards $1,831.

Once the metal rises to $1,831, a wedge will most likely be confirmed as a bullish pattern.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

