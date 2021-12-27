Gold steady as weaker US yields counter firmer dollar

Gold held steady on Monday above the key level of $1,800 per ounce, as slightly weaker US Treasury yields countered an uptick in the dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,809.95 per ounce by 0323 GMT, staying mostly ahead of $1,800 since closing above that level for the first time in a month last week.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,811.40.

Benchmark US Treasury yields edged down from their highest in more than a week touched in the previous session, reducing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Gold restrained as improved risk appetite offsets Omicron concerns

The dollar index inched up from its weakest level in nearly a week, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for holders of non-US currencies.

"Gold faces resistance just above $1,815 and if the recent past is any indication, gold will continue to struggle to hold onto gains at these levels unless the US dollar moves sharply lower this week," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Liquidity is very thin this week, so the smallest of flows will cause intraday noise."

Asian stock markets were generally weaker with US crude in holiday-thinned trading, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron variant weighed on investor sentiment.

Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November as fewer COVID-19 cases encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services.

Spot silver dropped 0.8% to $22.76 an ounce, and platinum fell 0.9% to $965.45.

Palladium was up 0.6% at $1,960.38 an ounce, after hitting its highest since Nov. 23 at $1,962.50 earlier in the session.