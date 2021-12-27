SC takes back directive to remove Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

The Supreme Court (SC) took back on Monday its directive to remove Sindh CM's advisor Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator after he tendered an unconditional apology.

The SC directed Wahab to fulfil his responsibilities while remaining above political affiliation and pressure.

Earlier, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin took up the case pertaining to the Gutter Baghicha case. Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Wahab and the court had a heated exchange upon which the CJP expressed his displeasure and said that the administrator was doing "politics at the court".

"Get out from here. We will fire you right now. Are you an administrator or a political leader?" Justice Gulzar asked. The CJP had then ordered Wahab's removal and instructed the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to appoint an "impartial and competent" person.

Gutter Baghicha

Thirteen years ago, Shehri, an NGO, took the matter to the court that the KMC Officers Cooperative Housing Society (KMC OCHS) illegally secured 200 acres for itself. The SC had then directed the city district government of Karachi (CDGK) to report back on how it had followed these orders after three months.

However, a major development in the case happened in 2018 when the 200 acres illegally given to KMC OCHS were cancelled. Later, in 2020, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation announced that it had retrieved 362 acres of government land from grabbers.

While hearing the case in December this year, the SC had directed the Karachi administrator to remove encroachments on the premises of the Gutter Baghicha park and restore it to its original shape.

In a statement, Wahab had said that a park will be constructed on 162 acres of land in Gutter Bagheecha while the existing 10-acre park will be renovated and opened to the public.

SC orders action against Nasla Tower officials

Meanwhile, the SC also took up a case relating to the demolition of Nasla Tower, during which Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, Advocate General of Sindh Salman Talib Ud Din, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, Wahab and senior Director of the anti-encroachment department Bashir Siddiqui appeared.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that steps had not yet been taken to provide compensation to the affectees of Nasla Tower. The SC ordered authorities to register a case against officials involved in approving the building plan of the tower and directed that departmental and criminal proceedings be initiated.

The court also ordered the seizure of 780 square yards of the land Nasla Tower was constructed upon. It also directed the Sindh High Court's (SHC) official assignee to stop its sale.

Supreme Court's order

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the tower, saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath.

It also ordered to refund the amount to the registered buyers within three months. The top court also rejected an appeal filed by the residents and the builder.

Following the SC's directives, the Nasla Tower was vacated by the residents in October. A technical committee was formed by the Sindh Building Control Authority to oversee the demolition of the tower.