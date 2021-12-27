ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.41%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.18%)
UNITY 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,529 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 18,987 Decreased By -67 (-0.35%)
KSE100 44,054 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,333 Decreased By -20 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as Omicron concerns weigh; RBL Bank slumps

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Monday as a global surge in Omicron variant cases weighed on investor sentiment, with RBL Bank shedding 10% after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.75% at 16,876 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.79% to 56,673.51.

RBL Bank said on Sunday its business fundamentals were intact with scope for tremendous improvement, a day after its chief executive and managing director, Vishawvir Ahuja, went on leave and the Reserve Bank of India appointed an executive to its board.

US airlines have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights over the past three days due to COVID-19-related staff shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on-board.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Reserve Bank of India

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as Omicron concerns weigh; RBL Bank slumps

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices mixed, US crude falls after Covid-19 flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% after historic surge last week

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

Read more stories