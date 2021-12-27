ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.25%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
TRG 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.1%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,532 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 19,004 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 44,071 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,344 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks, FX edge higher but Omicron threat persists

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies began the last week of the year on a positive note on Monday, but gains were capped as China and Japan faced prospects of tighter curbs amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Singapore's dollar firmed 0.2% to lead gains, followed by the South Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar, up 0.1% each, as the greenback remained little changed.

Stocks in Taiwan and Malaysia rose 0.7%, while most other markets traded between down 0.1% to up 0.1%.

Financial market activity was subdued in the last week of the year with some centres closed for public holidays.

Tokyo shares tripped as more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus were discovered in Japan, while China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend.

"As the spread of the variant strain proliferates further, the resumption of domestic social restrictions cannot be ruled out; just as many of these countries have tightened or brought back international travel restrictions," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note.

China's northwestern city of Xian, the country's new COVID hot spot, entered a fifth day of lockdown but was yet to report a case of the Omicron variant.

The yuan eased slightly while Shanghai equities ticked up 0.2% after a heavy sell-off in the previous session, with property firms making marginal gains on the potential for looser curbs in the beleaguered sector.

Malaysia's benchmark stock index hit a five-week high, supported by an 8% jump in world's biggest latex glove maker Top Glove Corp, which usually benefits from COVID-19 headlines.

South Korean shares fell as investors booked profit on semiconductor stocks after last week's rally.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht, set to be Asia's worst performing currency this year, fell 0.3% to 33.50 per dollar. The baht has been badly hurt by dim prospects for tourism, a key driver of Thailand's economic growth that has been hit by the pandemic.

The country last week reinstatedmandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals and later scrapped some New Year events on finding its first Omicron cluster.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 8.5 basis points at 4.422%

** Philippine 3-year benchmark yield is up 10.7 basis points at 3.187%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd, up 2.6%, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd, up 1.54%

South Korean won Emerging Asia's stocks Stocks in Taiwan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Asian stocks, FX edge higher but Omicron threat persists

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices mixed, US crude falls after Covid-19 flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% after historic surge last week

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

Read more stories