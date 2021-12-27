ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
NETSOL 92.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.3%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.32%)
TRG 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.97%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,533 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 19,016 Decreased By -38 (-0.2%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By -42 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,347 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's RBL Bank plunges 25% with CEO on medical leave; central bank names director to board

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Shares of RBL Bank Ltd dived nearly 25% on Monday after the company's top boss went on medical leave and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) named an additional director to RBL's board over the weekend.

RBL said on Saturday the central bank appointed Yogesh Dayal, chief general manager at RBI, as an additional director for two years.

RBL's board accepted a request from Vishwavir Ahuja, managing director and chief executive officer, to proceed on medical leave with immediate effect, the company said on Saturday.

The bank named Rajeev Ahuja as interim managing director and CEO. In a press call on Sunday evening, Rajeev attempted to allay concerns about the management changes and said the bank's business fundamentals were intact with scope for "tremendous improvement".

RBL's shares fell as much as 24.7% to 130.20 rupees on Monday, lowest since June 2020.

In the past the country's central bank has named its officials on boards of banks where there might have been poor financials or governance concerns. However, RBL reiterated that business was as usual and it did not have any near term capital needs.

Given the circumstances under which RBI initiated such an action in the past, there will be clarity required not only on management succession, but fundamental performance and strategy of the bank, analysts at ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage downgraded RBL's stock to "sell" and cut its price target to 130 rupees from 181 rupees.

In order to comfort investors, more explanation will be required from management to justify the sudden exit of Vishwavir Ahuja nearly six months before his term ends, Emkay Global Financial Services said.

RBL's shares were on track for their worst session ever, with about 42.5 million shares changing hands by 0455 GMT compared with its 30-day average of 6.9 million shares.

India stocks Shares of RBL Bank Ltd

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

India's RBL Bank plunges 25% with CEO on medical leave; central bank names director to board

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices mixed, US crude falls after Covid-19 flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% after historic surge last week

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

Read more stories