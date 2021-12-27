ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% after historic surge last week

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened to 11.0 against the dollar on Monday, trimming its more than 50% gains last week supported by billions of dollars of state-backed market interventions and a government move to cover FX losses on certain deposits.

The lira was 2.7% weaker than Friday's close at 11.0 against the greenback at 0510 GMT. Last week's rally brought the Turkish currency back to its mid-November levels.

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift

Last Monday, the lira had plunged to an all-time low of 18.4 per dollar, after a months-long slide due to unorthodox interest rate cuts and fears of spiralling inflation.

inflation Turkish lira

