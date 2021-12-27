ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.36%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.1%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,532 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 19,001 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.27%)
KSE100 44,061 Decreased By -56.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,338 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Australia all out for 267, lead England by 82 runs

AFP Updated 27 Dec 2021

MELBOURNE: Australia were dismissed for 267 in their first innings on day two of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Monday to lead England by 82 runs.

Opener Marcus Harris top-scored with 76 while David Warner chipped in 38.

Veteran Jimmy Anderson was the pick of the attack, taking 4-33 off 23 overs.

Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 and only need a draw to retain the Ashes as current holders of the urn.

