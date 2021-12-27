ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
WASA Faisalabad, ABL sign MoU

Press Release 27 Dec 2021

FAISALABAD: WASA Faisalabad Department has made it easier for customers to pay their bills for which a formal agreement has been signed between WASA Faisalabad and Allied Bank Limited (ABL).

In this regard a special function was held at WASA Headquarters which was presided over by Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar. Deputy Managing Directors Adnan Nisar, Ikramullah, Director Finance Shehryar Hassan, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Deputy Director Finance Abdul Rauf Butt, Arif Siriani, Deputy Director IT Farhan Ali, Allied Bank Regional Head Faisal Kamal and Branch Manager Naveed Ahmed were also present.

During the ceremony, Director Finance Shehryar Hassan and Regional Head Faisal Kamal signed a memorandum of understanding. Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said that WASA is providing quality water supply and drainage services to the citizens of Faisalabad while comprehensive measures have been taken to make it easier for consumers to pay their bills. You will also be able to pay bills through all Allied Bank branches, mobile app, ATM.

On the occasion, Director Finance Shehryar Hassan said that after signing the agreement, WASA customers will now be able to submit their bills through Allied Bank’s mobile app at home. Make regular payments so that WASA services can be further improved. Regional Head Faisal Kamal said that the payment of bills through automation with WASA Faisalabad is commendable which on the one hand will eliminate the hassle of paying the bills of WASA customers and on the other hand will strengthen the relationship between the two institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

